Raijin and Fujin: the Japanese gods of thunder and wind

Raijin, also known as Kaminari-sama and Raiden-sama, is the Japanese god of thunder, light and storms. This is one of the most feared deities of Japanese culture. In Japan, adults often tell children to cover their belly button when a storm approaches, because Raijin could eat it!

He’s often represented with an expression of the face which allows to release all his truculence. Like the Norse god Thor, he’s armed with hammers with which he knocks on drums to create the sound of lightning.

Most of the time, he’s depicted with only three fingers on each hand. Each of the fingers representing the past, the present and the future. He often has red skin, which highlights his demonic character.

In dry seasons, the most faithful farmers pray to Raijin for rain and thunder. In addition to rains, thunder has a reputation for helping fertilize rice in Japan. The custom says that a field that has been struck by a lightning will offer a good harvest.

Raijin’s origins

Like many other gods of Japanese mythology, Raijin is the son of the gods Izanagi and Izanami. He’s the brother of other important Japanese deities, including Amaterasu and Susanoo. It’s also the birth of his older brother, Kagutsuchi, the god of fire, which will cause the death of his mother.

Raijin was born from Izanami’s burnt corpse, when she was in the underworld, just after the creation of Japan. Later, his mother would have asked him to bring back Izanagi, his father, to the underworld after he abandoned her when he saw her dead body.

Another legend says that a man named Sugaru captured Raijin at the Emperor’s request to stop the storms. This heroic achievement would have been accomplished with the help of the deity Kannon.