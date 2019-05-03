Where to stay in Tokyo? 12 best neighborhoods where to choose your hotel

Places to avoid for a stay in Tokyo

I just list all the neighborhoods that I recommend in Tokyo. This doesn’t mean that you must follow my advice and focus only on these few options. There are a lot of unknown neighborhoods that may be just fine for you.

However, I would like to warn you against some wrong ideas you may have. As I told you earlier, I spoke to many tourists who regretted their hotel location. That’s why I want to complete my list of the best areas to stay in Tokyo with some places to avoid.

Odaiba, a popular bad idea

I saw Odaiba on several lists of recommendations from other bloggers. Are they mad? Because this artificial island is so far from the rest of Tokyo. Only two train lines pass by these reclaimed lands.

Moreover, Odaiba is forsaken at night. You’ll have to travel between the island and more friendly neighborhoods like Shibuya, Nihonbashi or Shinjuku to enjoy Tokyo evenings. Unfortunately, it’ll take you a half an hour to reach these busy areas.

In short, I really recommend visiting Odaiba Island. There are plenty of places to see there, such as TeamLab Borderless Tokyo or the Diver City Gundam. But don’t make the mistake of choosing a hotel here.

Haneda and Narita airports

Hotels near Narita and Haneda airports can be handy if you’re landing late at night, or if your return flight is early in the morning. But they are by no means ideal places for tourists who would like to spend several nights in Tokyo.

The outlying areas of Tokyo

Avoid the eastern and northern wards of Tokyo. These are Nerima, Itabashi, Kita, Adachi, Katsushika and Edogawa.These residential areas aren’t very interesting for tourists. To some extent, I’ll even add the districts of Suginami, in the West, and Ota, in the South, as well as all the towns of the Tama area (Machida, Musashino …).

The price of hotel nights are certainly cheaper than in the hippest places in Tokyo. But by staying in these remote parts of Tokyo, you’ll lose the money you saved on long train journeys.

The suburban prefectures of Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba

The same goes for the prefectures bordering Tokyo. These areas are very urbanized and therefore offer many affordable hotels. But, I don’t advise tourists to stay in these areas, at least for a first trip in Japan.

Indeed, more experienced tourists may find an interest in staying one or more nights in peripheral cities of Tokyo. Several suburban areas can be visited in several days, such as the Shonan Coast, Hakone or the Boso Peninsula.

Anywhere beyond

It seems obvious to me that if I want to dissuade you from staying in the prefectures bordering Tokyo, I totally discourage you from choosing a place even further away to visit the Japanese capital city.

This may seem like a crazy idea, but rare tourists choose to sleep in even more remote prefectures, such as Ibaraki, Tochigi or Gunma. While these places are perfect for exploring rural Japan and visiting some places of cultural significance, they are contraindicated for spending several days in Tokyo.