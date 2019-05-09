Share house: Find a cheap and comfortable room in Japan

As the name implies, a share house is a type of accommodation that allows people to share a single house or big apartment. The idea is quite simple: you rent your own room and you share common areas such as bathrooms, toilets, lounge and kitchen space with other tenants.

If you are not used to this kind of living arrangement, you might be most concerned about losing your sense of privacy. Nonetheless, since a share house offers you your own private space, you don’t really have to worry about trying to get along with other tenants if it’s not in your wish list. You can enjoy your own quiet time and make the most out of your living space without worrying about anyone but yourself.

To top it off, share houses that offer extra amenities also exist in Tokyo and and in other cities in Japan. Designed for groups of people that have common interests, these specialized share houses conform with a specific theme. Whether you are a sports enthusiasts or an aspiring gardener, you can surely find a share house tailored for your personal needs.

Room Types in Share Houses

Share houses offer tenants limitless options that optimize livability. If you are new to Japan and you have to work under a tight budget, you can look for several room types that can meet not just your budget, but your needs and expectations as well. As a guide, below are some of the room types you can choose from: