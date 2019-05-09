Share house: Find a cheap and comfortable room in Japan

Share house in Japan
In this article, I explain what is a share house in Japan and why it’s the best accommodation for foreigners who wants to settle in any major city in this country. I also share a special discount on Oakhouse accommodations, which I recommend. Click on the link below to pre-register to get it!
Share houses are the cheapest accommodation type you can find in Tokyo or in other major metropolitan cities in Japan. Here you can share a big apartment or house with Japanese and foreign housemates.
As Japanese cities become more populated, the need for more inexpensive yet comfortable living spaces is becoming more predominant. Fortunately, if you are planning to travel, study or work for more than one month in Japan, you don’t have to break a bank to rent a home. Thanks to share houses, you can now enjoy a quiet living space at a pocket-friendly price.
Not sure what a share house is? Don’t worry because we got you covered! Below is a complete guide on choosing among the share houses available in Japan.
What is a share house
As the name implies, a share house is a type of accommodation that allows people to share a single house or big apartment. The idea is quite simple: you rent your own room and you share common areas such as bathrooms, toilets, lounge and kitchen space with other tenants.
If you are not used to this kind of living arrangement, you might be most concerned about losing your sense of privacy. Nonetheless, since a share house offers you your own private space, you don’t really have to worry about trying to get along with other tenants if it’s not in your wish list. You can enjoy your own quiet time and make the most out of your living space without worrying about anyone but yourself.
To top it off, share houses that offer extra amenities also exist in Tokyo and and in other cities in Japan. Designed for groups of people that have common interests, these specialized share houses conform with a specific theme. Whether you are a sports enthusiasts or an aspiring gardener, you can surely find a share house tailored for your personal needs.
Room Types in Share Houses
Share houses offer tenants limitless options that optimize livability. If you are new to Japan and you have to work under a tight budget, you can look for several room types that can meet not just your budget, but your needs and expectations as well. As a guide, below are some of the room types you can choose from:
Single room
Enjoy your own private space without sacrificing a big chunk of your budget by renting out a single room. Ideal for single tenants and for those in couple, a single room allows you to create your own space while sharing common areas with other tenants in the house.
Shared room
One of the most affordable types of accommodation, a shared room offers you a comfortable living space and adequate storage at an extremely low price. Unlike a single room, a shared room is rented out to two or more tenants.
Semi-private room
Although shared by multiple tenants, a semi-private room still provides a sense of privacy as each bed is separated by a curtain or a divider. Just like a shared room, a semi-private room is rented out at a low price.
Compartment
A compartment is a living space for around four tenants. Ideal for those with a limited budget, a compartment can be compared to capsule hotels in terms of cost-efficiency and living arrangement.
Dormitory
A living area that can accommodate several people, dormitories are designed with bunk beds and a security container. Among the five room types, dormitories are typically the cheapest.
Common Areas in Share Houses
Regardless of the room types they feature, all share houses are designed with common areas including a kitchen, a bathroom, a toilet and a shared lounge or living room. Aside from facilitating comfort and convenience, these areas also give tenants an opportunity to bond and socialize.
Plus, if your budget allows you to explore more options, you can look for share houses that offer luxurious amenities. In Tokyo and in other progressive cities in the country, share houses built with libraries, theater rooms, rehearsal studios, private bars, co-working spaces and sento (Japanese baths) are available for Japanese and foreign residents. There are also living spaces that are designed for groups of people with common interests.
Hence, choosing a home just boils down to two things: budget and personal preferences. Whether you love dancing or reading a good book, you can surely find a share home that could fit your specific wants and needs.
Rent of share houses
Want to save money without sacrificing comfort and convenience? Book a share house.
Just like in other cities, the pricing of each room greatly depends on factors like location, proximity to a station, available amenities and household services. Usually cheaper than a studio-type home, a share house grants you access to basic facilities while enabling you to create and enjoy your own space.
Why are share houses so popular in Japan
Living in a share house has already been integrated into the Japanese culture. Just like a gaijin house, which is a type of accommodation suited for foreigners, a share house is able to accommodate several tenants for an extended period of time.
Share House Merits
Not only is renting out a room in a share house budget-friendly, but it is also the most practical choice if you seek to live in one of the metropolitan cities within Japan. Not sure if a share house can be your best option? Below are some of the many advantages in living in one.
Share Houses Demerits
Just like other accommodation types in Japan, there are also disadvantages in living in a share house. To help you make well-rounded decisions, below are some of the things you may need to sacrifice once you choose this living space:
Who lives in share houses in Japan
Share houses are open to local and international residents, making it the perfect avenue to meet new people and break down cultural barriers. In Japan, thousands of rooms are available for residents of differing age groups.
Gender of residents
Share houses are not really gender-specific, but if there’s a ratio between male and female residents, it’s down to around 50-50. In Tokyo and in other parts of Japan, share houses that are exclusively for women are rising in popularity. So whether you prefer living in an exclusive share house or not, there is always an ideal option for you.
Resident age
According to studies, a large percentage of people in their 20’s and 30’s choose to live in a share house, with figures reaching around 54% and 33%, respectively. This is mainly because of factors including low cost and the opportunity to meet new people. Residents in their 40’s and 50’s, on the other hand, usually prefer other living arrangements.
Japanese and Foreigners
Cultural sensitivity bridges the gap not just between people, but between races and nations too. Aside from its low initial and monthly costs, share houses provide people the chance to socialize and connect at a deeper level.
Based on statistics, around 60% of residents in share houses are Japanese, while the remaining percentage are foreigners who seek to travel, study or live in Japan. As residents in these living spaces become more diverse, more and more people are also able to gain intercultural understanding.
As a bonus, foreigners don’t only get the chance to meet new friends, but they can also learn more about the Japanese language by engaging into day-to-day conversations with locals in the share home. Locals, on the other hand, can also benefit from living with foreigners, especially if their aim is to learn English. With all this in mind, living in a share home enables you to develop interpersonal skills.
Residents Occupation
Share houses in Tokyo and other metropolitan cities in Japan welcome people regardless of age and occupation. With most occupants in their 20’s and 30’s, many are either working or studying in Japan.
Cost-efficient and low maintenance, share houses are the perfect home for students and employees living in Tokyo and other Japanese cities. However, just like other accommodation types, share houses are not for everybody.
