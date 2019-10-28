Nikko is situated north of Tokyo, nestled within the mountains. The historical site of the Tochigi Prefecture has vivid temples and shrines. The national park here provides visitors with a wonderful mixture of nature’s beauty and Japanese history.

Nikko has been known as a summer and autumn escape for both locals and foreign tourists in Japan for a very long time. For this reason, you’ll find a variety of accommodations here from Western-style hotels to traditional ryokans.

Near Nikko, you’ll find Kinugawa Onsen, which is a highly sought-after hot spring resort located on the Kinugawa River. If you’re planning to visit Nikko, this town is the ideal place for a relaxing overnight stay.

Ryokans near Toshogu Shrine

Toshogu Shrine is a shrine complex with lavish decorations. It has over a dozen structures with the stunning forest as its background. There are a handful of ryokans within walking distance from the shrine that offers fantastic traditional Japanese breakfast and dinner. Here are three ryokan lodgings, I suggest you check out for the best experience.

Okunoin Hotel Tokugawa





Okunoin Hotel Tokugawa will give you a taste of an old Japanese ryokan with the mountains as your backdrop. The hotel features both Western and Japanese-style rooms. And the best part about it is that all of them will provide you with a beautiful garden view.

There are many things to discover around this facility. You can go for a hike in the surrounding area and then get a massage treatment afterward. You can also take a dip at one of the public hot baths here.

This traditional hotel is a 6-minute drive from the Toshogu Shrine and 10 minutes away from the Nikko Station. This ryokan offers guests a free shuttle ride from the shrine.

Nikko Tokanso





Nikko Tokanso is another fantastic place to stay in Nikko if you want to experience its cultural heritage. It’s located in the ancient home of a feudal lord during the Edo-period. The location of the ryokan inn is also perfect since it’s only a few hundred meters from Toshogu Shrine’s entrance.

This classic Japanese accommodation features rooms with tatami for up to four people. There’s also a couple of public baths supplied with alkaline spring water, which is good for your skin. Additionally, this traditional hotel will give you easy access to numerous shrines, temples, and trails.

Tokiwa Ryokan





Tokiwa Ryokan is merely a minute walk from the Kiyotakichuzaisho Bus Stop, near the Urami Waterfall and Akechidaira Ropeway. This 2-star ryokan comprises of nine traditional Japanese rooms with free WiFi. What you’ll love about this place is the Japanese style-garden complete with pine trees and hot spring baths. You’ll also love how peaceful and quiet the neighborhood is.

The staff here are friendly, and they’ll go to lengths to enhance your stay by providing you with towels, as well as down and foam pillows. You don’t even have to pay any extra for a kettle or hairdryer. Simply ask for any of these at the counter. This lodging also offers its guests with newspaper and home delivery services.

Ryokans in Kinugawa Onsen

Kinugawa Onsen is part of Nikko’s tourism zone. The ryokans of these famous hot springs here are a great place to stay for some fun and relaxation while enjoying the nature and culture of Nikko. This small village offers plenty of entertainment, including Nikko Edomura, Toby World Square, and of course hot spring baths.

Kanaya Hotel Kinugawa





The Kinugawa Kanaya Hotel is around 3 minutes from Tobu Kinugawa Onsen Station on foot. It has huge Japanese-style rooms that have balconies that will provide you with an exquisite view of the Kinugawa River. You can also opt for a more luxurious room with outdoor seating that overlooks the river, as well as a tatami flooring and floor-to-ceiling windows.

There are several open-air baths in this traditional hotel. After your bath, you can go for a hike or have a relaxing time on the sun terraces. It is also possible to treat yourself with a massage.

Asaya





Japanese and foreign travel guides rate Asaya as one of the top ryokans in this area. It has hot baths that are natural and open-air that looks out to the mountains surrounding it. Although this hotel is a bit grand and luxurious, it can offer you a perfect traditional Japanese inn experience. You can also choose between rooms with a tatami or a Western-style bedrooms with an elevated sleeping area.

The ryokan offers affordable rooms, which are a bit smaller. But if you want the overall traditional Japanese accommodation experience, the added cost will be worth it. If you’re bringing your kids along, the hotel is only 10 minutes away from the Edo Wonderland Nikko theme park. The entire family can also have fun belting some tunes in the hotel’s karaoke.

Tsuganoki





Tsuganoki is simple, serene and yet elegant. The ryokan is the perfect place to unwind and take a break from the hustle and bustle of the Japanese big cities. The traditional Japanese rooms here are colorful, stylish, and well-furnished with a TV and comfortable futon beds.

The main highlight of this traditional Japan accommodation is its open-air private onsen on the balcony. It’s an amazing place to relax while basking in the beauty of the mountains surrounding the area.

I hope this page has provided you with all the information you need to narrow down your choices of traditional hotels in Nikko and Kinugawa Onsen. Make sure to check out our blogs related to this city and the Tochigi Prefecture to help with your itinerary when planning a trip to this remarkable part of Japan.