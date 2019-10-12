Ryokan in Tokyo: Traditional hotels to stay in the world’s largest megalopolis

Tokyo is one of the largest cities in the world. It offers tourists a unique and exciting blend of contemporary and traditional attractions. There are so many fascinating things to explore and experience here, from history and food to architecture and fashion. You’ll also find a wide selection of hotels in the Tokyo metropolis that meets every style, taste, and budget. But if you want to experience Japanese culture, I’d highly recommend for you to stay in a ryokan in Tokyo.

The Japanese-style inns with low tables, futon beds, and tatami mats offer guests with warm hospitality and traditional Japanese cuisine. Finding a good ryokan in Tokyo is a rather difficult though, so I did all the digging, to make things easier for you. I’ve listed some of the best ryokans in and around Tokyo, from Shinjuku to Asakusa. The ryokans I’ll cover can also cater to all your needs and budget. You can even find ryokans with onsens and luxury inns in Tokyo in my selection.

Ryokans in Asakusa

The Asakusa district in Tokyo is where tourists go to immerse themselves in Japanese culture and history. You’ll find numerous historical sights and traditional restaurants here. Ryokans fit perfectly in this overall ambiance. So, if you want to get the most of what this place has to offer, make sure to stay in one of these authentic Japanese accommodations listed hereafter.

Ryokan Asakusa Shigetsu

A traditional experience near Tokyo’s most famous temple





The Ryokan Asakusa Shigetsu is located in one of Tokyo’s most traditional areas and has 80 years’ worth of history. The six-story tall ryokan is a walk away from Asakusa’s major attractions, including the Sensoji Temple.

Not only does the Ryokan Asakusa Shigetsu offer authentic accommodation, but guests are also provided with traditional Japanese clothing. Every room in this hotel has yukata robes, hairdryer, and tea sets. Once you check-in, you can relax in one of its public baths located on the sixth floor, and enjoy the stunning views of Asakusa.

Or if you’re tired from your flight, simply cuddle up in your Japanese futon bed. When you get hungry, you can head on to the hotel’s first floor to taste traditional Japanese dishes at the Hozuki restaurant.

Sukeroku no Yado Sadachiyo

A splendid and comfortable ryokan in Tokyo





The Sukeroku no Yado Sadachiyo is a three-star ryokan in Tokyo, where you can plunge in the Edo atmosphere. The hotel is a bit more modern but still holds the traditional essence of a ryokan. Although this ryokan inn often attracts younger crowds open to this kind of experience, it still maintains a calm ambiance that Asakusa is known for. So, it’s also an ideal lodging for families and retired individuals.

The rooms here come with tatami-mat floors and futon beds, as well as some Japanese antique furnitures and Ukiyo-e prints. The mood of the rooms is cozy with a flat-screen TV in the corner and a private bathroom.

You can find Sadachiyo a mere 10-minute walk from Asakusa Shrine, Sensoji Temple, and Hanayashiki Amusement Park. You can also easily reach the Asakusa and Tawaramachi Stations on foot.

Ryokan Kamogawa Asakusa

The neatest ryokan of Asakusa, Tokyo





The Ryokan Kamogawa Asakusa is also near the sightseeing spots of Asakusa. This Japanese inn has that Japanese old-town vibe, thanks to its rooms with traditional Japanese futon beddings, tatami flooring, and tea set. Each room also has a TV set and a fridge.

You’ll enjoy some shopping on the nearby Nakamise street, where you’ll find numerous souvenir shops. There’s also a Family Mart konbini just a stone’s throw away from it. And despite its location, you’ll find it’s a peaceful hotel.

Keep in mind that the inn doesn’t allow after-opening hours check-in. If you arrive late, you’ll have to wait until the next morning to check-in.

Ryokans in Shinjuku

No doubt, Shinjuku is one of the most captivating neighborhoods in Tokyo. It’s the metropolitan’s modern face with gleaming skyscrapers and vibrant neon signs flooding the streets. However, the place is not without the charm of the traditional ryokans, from affordable to luxurious.

Ryokan Miyabiyado Takemine

Relax in a bedroom set with perfect lighting and bamboo decorations





Staying at the cozy Ryokan Miyabiyado Takemine will give you a taste of Japanese hospitality. The 20-room accommodation is a minute’s walk from Shimo-Ochiai Station and a train ride away from the Kabukicho neighborhood.

The Ryokan Takemine went through a renovation in 2018. It has a modern Japanese theme and spacious rooms with separate sleeping and living areas. If you’re bringing your kids along on your trip to Japan, they’ll surely love the futons on the ground.

The hotel offers free WiFi and private parking to its guests. Their front desk is open 24 hours a day, and the hotel staff will make sure that you and your family are happy during your stay here. They’ll even go as far as provide your kids with toys or even change your salty Japanese breakfast to a more Western-type meal.

Tadaima Japan Shinjuku Ryokan

An affordable ryokan in Tokyo’s heart





The Tadaima Japan Shinjuku Ryokan may be a small hotel in Yotsuya, but here you’ll find food lovers gathering from everywhere in the world. This Japanese style-inn is inspired by the samurai era, which gives it a rustic ambiance.

The ryokan has three floors with 12 rooms with amenities such as free toiletries and WiFi. Each room is designed with the ancient housing Nagaya in mind with thin walls, tatami flooring, paper windows, and a bamboo blind called Sudare instead of doors. From the moment you step into this traditional hotel, you’ll immediately forget that you’re in a big city.

Luxury Ryokans in Tokyo

Luxury ryokans are not a common thing in the big cities of Japan. You’ll typically find them in places with mountainous landscapes as backdrops or near oceans, and away from the urban jungle. However, there are a handful of high-end ryokans in Tokyo you can check out if you want a luxurious, yet traditional Japanese experience.

Hoshinoya

When pure tradition meets outstanding modern comfort





With only a few hundred meters separating it from the Tokyo Station and Ōtemachi Subway Station, Hoshinoya is your gateway to a true Japanese experience. The first-ever luxury ryokan in Tokyo is also one of the most unique. It infuses the simplicity and tranquility of the traditional Japanese lodging with a high-tech touch and contemporary style.

Entering the hotel will make you feel like you’re in a whole new different world; with its dramatic genkan entrance, indigo walls, display of seasonal flowers, and sliding paper screens. Each of the 84 guestrooms features an Ochanoma lounge.

Once you take off your footwear and put on your kimono, expect some of the best pampering, dining, entertainment, and drinking you’ll experience in your life. Japanese-style, of course.

Grand Prince Hotel Takanawa Hanakohro

A Deluxe ryokan experience with a view on Japan’s capital city





The Grand Prince Hotel Takanawa Hanakohro in Tokyo combines natural scenery with Japanese hospitality. When you arrive, you will be welcomed with the lovely fragrance of flowers as you walk through the small path of their Japanese garden to the entrance of the ryokan inn. The garden features 16 various types of flowers where the name of this hotel rooms came from.

The tatami rooms with their low beds and sofa recall the tranquility of Zen culture. On the other hand, the bathroom is comfortable and adorned with soft hues. If you want to relax further, you can visit their private spa.

Where to find ryokans with onsens near Tokyo?

Ryokans with onsen are lodging facilities with hot springs that holds the age-old Japanese traditions. Japan has a reputation for having the most relaxing volcanic waters where both tourists and locals alike take advantage of its therapeutic benefits. The country has thousands of hot spring resorts. You can get the authentic Japanese ryokan and onsen experience at the three places just outside of Tokyo that are listed below.

Hakone Hakone is also one of the most popular tourist destination in Japan. It’s not only near Tokyo, Mount Fuji is also very close. Here you can find plenty of fun things to do, including foot baths, spa treatments, or day tours. You’ll never run out of hot springs throughout your stay in a ryokan in Hakone. Ryokans in Hakone Mt. Fuji Mt. Fuji is a nearly perfect-shaped volcano. It’s also the highest mountain in Japan at 3,776 meters. It’s located an hour and fifty minutes express bus ride from Shinjuku Station. You can enjoy it further and its nice surroundings by heading to the Lake Kawaguchi or other Fuji Five Lakes. Here you can have the best onsen experience from your ryokan guest room while immersing yourself in the beauty of Mount Fuji. Ryokans near Mt. Fuji Kamakura and Enoshima The coastal town of Kamakura is an hour train ride from Tokyo. It’s a busy seaside resort with shrines, old wooden homes, and temples. Near it is the sacred Enoshima island where you can find a wide array of attractions, such as parks, shrines, caves, and an observation tower. You can even see the stunning views of Mt. Fuji, while you’re soaking in one of the incredible onsens in this coastal region. Ryokans in Kamakura and Enoshima

Visiting Japan’s biggest and busiest city is one of the greatest experiences you’ll have. And staying in a ryokan is the perfect way to escape the hustle and bustle of the city while experiencing the good-old Japanese culture, hospitality, and traditions. I hope you find this page useful when planning your next Tokyo adventure. Also, make sure to check the other blog posts I have about the Tokyo Metropolis to make your Japan itinerary even more memorable.