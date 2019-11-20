Ryokan in Takayama : the 6 best traditional hotels in Hida-Takayama

In the mountainous Hida region of Gifu Prefecture, you will find the city of Takayama, which lies in the heart of the Japan Alps. This traditional city is famed for being close to some of the best onsens and mountains in Japan, and its biannual Takayama Festival, a celebration of spring and fall seasons, which goes back to at least the mid-1600s. Booking one or several nights in a ryokan in Takayama can be a great idea if you are thinking about joining the festivities or simply enjoy the streets of this upland city. In this article, you will find a list of the best traditional hotels to stay in while you are in Takayama.

Ryokan Tanabe





Wouldn’t it be nice to temporarily come home to one of the most historical ryokans in Takayama? If you feel like staying in a traditional hotel that features Japanese interiors from the lobby to its rooms and hot spring baths, Ryokan Tanabe is the right accommodation for you.

Aside from its lovely traditional decor inside and out, this ryokan also offers traditional multi-course meals for dinner, with Japanese set meals available for breakfast. They are all served in the guests’ rooms. If you want to feel more relaxed, you can also take advantage of their massage treatments or enjoy bathing in the hot spring baths that are made of rocks and cypress wood.

Ryokan Tanabe is located in the Takayama Historic District and is just a minute’s walk away from Old Town and Takayama Jinya.

Sumiyoshi Ryokan





If the Miyagawa Market is one of the reasons for your visit in Takayama, then it will be best if you stay at Sumiyoshi Ryokan. Just a minute’s walk away from this morning market and 7 minutes away from the Takayama Jinya, this homey Japanese-style hotel is the perfect accommodation for guests who would love to be near the lively parts of Takayama.

Located in the historic townhouse building, this relaxing ryokan also offers guests a lovely river view and access to a small Japanese garden within the property. Other features of this ryokan include spacious public baths and a collection of antiquities such as pots and samurai armors at the lobby.

Ryokan Sumiyoshi serves its guests with a Japanese multi-course dinner, which includes Hida Beef Sukiyaki and can be enjoyed at the guest room. Guests can also choose from Japanese or Western breakfast meals.

Oyado Koto No Yume





A ryokan that’s just a 2-minute walk away from the Kokubunji Temple? Check in at the Oyado Koto No Yume. This Japanese-style accommodation features traditional interiors with a touch of modernity and some colors. Get ready to enjoy a genuine Japanese stay as you are also given the opportunity to put on a Japanese yukata robe of your choice from their selection. The staff will also be available to help you put the yukata on.

The Oyado Koto No Yume features indoor and outdoor hot spring baths, massage services, and a restaurant that serves your choice of Japanese or Western breakfast. If you feel like going out, the ryokan is just a 10-minute walk away from the historical Old Private Houses and the Miyagawa Morning Market.

Oyado Yamakyu





With a picturesque facade to welcome you, Yamakyu is a classic traditional hotel that is both beautiful and relaxing. Its welcoming and homey atmosphere is sure to make your stay stress-free and unforgettable. With a Japanese zen garden, indoor and outdoor public baths, relaxing massages by request, and a souvenir shop to check out, Yamakyu offers its guests a number of activities within the property.

Apart from what’s in Yamakyu, you can also visit a number of key places as the ryokan is just a 7-minute walk away from the Takayama Museum of History and Art, the Showa-kan Museum and the Fuji Folk Museum, Yamakyu is sure to be a great accommodation for guests who are true-blue history buffs. This ryokan is also a short 10-minute walk away from Old Town, Takayama Jinya and the Miyagawa Morning Market.

Ryokan Asunaro





With its traditionally decorated lobby, hallway and guest rooms, the Ryokan Asunaro will surely transport you back to the old Japanese days. Inside the ryokan, you get to enjoy a relaxing bath in its public onsen, a selection of lovely yukata robes to wear, private shower booths, laundry area, spacious lobby and banquet hall, and a beautiful garden outside. The ryokan is a perfect mix of traditional and modern convenience.

Complimentary coffee is available in the lobby every morning and you can enjoy a traditional Japanese dinner and breakfast at the banquet hall. Western breakfast can also be arranged with a prior request.

Ryokan Asunaro is just a 4-minute walk away from Hida Kokubunji Temple and 8 minutes away from the Takayama Old Town Museum and Miyagawa Morning Market. You can also do a 10-minute walk from the ryokan to the Old Town and Takayama Jinya.

Honjin Hiranoya Annex





Looking for a ryokan with a modern hotel atmosphere? Then Honjin Hiranoya Annex is the perfect accommodation for you. Located just steps away from Takayama Jinya and the Miyagawa Morning Market, Honjin Hiranoya is the perfect place to stay in if you want to be closer to the top tourist locations in Takayama.

This traditional Japanese accommodation provides its guests with a relaxing experience in its open-air hot spring baths that overlook the city, multi-course Japanese dinner using Hida Beef served at the guests’ rooms, large selection of yukatas to choose from for an additional charge, massage services, and a lovely city and river view at its terrace.

You can also enjoy your choice of Western or Japanese meals in the warmly-lit dining area. They also provide free shuttle service to check out the tourist spots around the area.

With a lot of places to visit and experiences to enjoy in Takayama, choosing the right accommodation is definitely a must. We hope this list helps you find the right ryokan to stay in while you are in the lovely city of Takayama.