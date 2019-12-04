The capital of Ishikawa Prefecture, Kanazawa, is home to a number of historical places, which include modern museums, restored residences and historic districts, and other architectural masterpieces dating back from the Edo period. Parts of the many must-visit locations in Kanazawa are Kenrokuen, one of the three most beautiful Japanese gardens, the 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art, and Kanazawa Castle.

If you are planning to be among the 8 million annual tourists of this city, you’d best book a relaxing stay in one of its wonderful ryokans. Here, we share with you a list of 8 of the best ryokans in Kanazawa.

A ryokan near Kanazawa Station

If you want to have an easy access to Kanazawa Station and ride the next train to a different city, then looking for a ryokan within the same neighborhood would be ideal.

Kanazawa Chaya





With its stylish rooms, spacious public baths and delightful Japanese restaurant, Kanazawa Chaya is sure to suit your taste if you are looking for a traditional hotel with an upscale design and high quality facilities. Each room is exquisitely styled with lattice windows, paper screens and tatami floors. You will get to feel more relaxed and at home in your very own yukata style nightwear, which you can also wear around the ryokan’s premises.

This ryokan in Kanazawa is only a 3-minute walk away from Kanazawa Station and 20 minutes away from the historical Higashi Chaya district.

Ryokans near Higashi Chaya

The city of Kanazawa used to have a scatter of chaya houses in the past. These houses were then moved into 3 different districts, with Higashi Chaya being the largest one. If you want to roam around these places where geishas once entertained guests with their music and dances, check out these two ryokans that are located near the Higashi Chaya district.

Yamanoo





Recognized to be a Traditional Cultural Asset of the Kanazawa Hospitality, Yamanoo is a great ryokan in Kanazawa that offers stellar views of the city. With a well-kept garden and an elegant and relaxing atmosphere, this traditional hotel is sure to offer you a wonderful stay. Breakfast and dinner are complementary, with each meal carefully curated and served to give you an amazing dining experience.

Each room is warmly furnished and features an ensuite bathroom with a hot tub made using hinoki cypress wood. Yamanoo is only a 4-minute walk from the Higashi Chaya District, 7 minutes away from Kanazawa Yasue Gold Leaf Museum, and 10 minutes from the Kanazawa Phonograph Museum.

Kinjohro





Located on the other side of the Asano River, Kinjohro is only a 6-minute walk from the Higashi Chaya District and only 7 minutes away from Kanazawa Castle, which make it one of the most convenient traditional hotel to stay in Kanazawa. Each room in Kinjohro is well-appointed and designed to offer guests a comfortable stay. Rooms have a private bathroom with its own onsen. The ryokan also features a lovely garden within the property.

Breakfast and dinner meals are sure to provide guests with an authentic Japanese dining experience. Complimentary drinks are also served and guests can sample a locally produced beer, rice wine and twig tea.

Ryokans near Otemachi

The neighbourhood of Otemachi that is next to Kanazawa Castle is the perfect place to stay in if you want to make the most of your visit in the city. Here, you are just a few steps away from some of the key locations in Kanazawa, including the Kenrokuen Garden and a series of arts and history museums. Enjoy the lovely surroundings of this major attraction in Kanazawa by staying in one of the following ryokans.

Sumiyoshiya





With more than 300 years of hospitality and service, the Sumiyoshiya ryokan offers its guests an excellent accommodation that stood the test of time. This ryokan in Kanazawa features a garden and hot public baths. Each room comes with a private toilet, while some have their own private bathroom. Other features include free use of bicycles and coin-operated laundry facilities. This traditional hotel is just a 3-minute walk from Kanazawa Castle, 13 minutes away from Kenrokuen Garden and 14 minutes from Higashi Chaya.

Ryokan Yamamuro





Located 10 minutes away from Kanazawa Castle, Yamamuro is among the few ryokans in Kanazawa that offers not just a comfortable accommodation but an ideal location for tourists who would love to make the most of their visit in this city. Just 3 minutes away from Kanazawa Phonograph Museum and 6 minutes from Ohisho. The Higashi Chaya District at the other side of the Asano River is just a 9-minute walk away from Yamamuro.

Asadaya Ryokan





The 140 year-old Asadaya Ryokan is the most famous luxury ryokan in Kanazawa. Each of its limited rooms are intricately styled like a tea ceremony house and made of Akita cedar. To provide guests with a luxurious stay, each room comes with a small front porch and a terrace, giving guests a sense that they are invited to a private house.

Each furniture and fixture in Asadaya is well thought of and quality-made in Japan. And to make sure that guests get to maximize their relaxation, they may pick from four different kinds of pillows and eight different designs of yukata available. The Asadaya Ryokan is located within a 2-minute walk from the Omicho Fish Market and 10 minutes away from Kanazawa Castle.

Ryokans in south Kanazawa

At the southern part of Kanazawa city centre, you will find the Nishi Chaya District, the Myoryuji Temple or “Ninjadera” and a group of other smaller temples. This part of the city is across the Sai River from Kanazawa Castle. For you to make the most of your stay in Kanazawa’s Nishi Chaya District, here are two ryokans that are sure to make your visit more memorable.

Gunjo no Tsuki





Situated just 3 minutes away from the Nishi Chaya District, the Gunjo no Tsuki is among the few ideal ryokans to stay in if you want to tour around a beautiful geisha district near the Ninja Temple. This ryokan looks more like an apartment and if you would like to stay here, you will need advance notice as to when you will be staying. Each room is very clean and modern looking, with a few touches of Japanese styling.

Gunjo no Tsuki is located in a quiet area and is just a few minutes away from a number of attractions within the southern part of Kanazawa’s city centre, including a few temples and small museums.

Murataya





Located just 6 minutes away from Kanazawa City Hall and 21st Century Museum, Murataya offers its guests a homey accommodation that is just a few steps away from the city centre. Apart from being close to the city hall, Murataya is also a great place to stay in if you would like to try out some of the best restaurants in Kanazawa.

This ryokan in Kanazawa features a lovely garden, and each room comes with its own private bath. This ryokan is also situated in a quiet location, yet very close to some of the primary attractions in the area. It is a 6-minute walk from Shinse Kinenkan Museum, 8 minutes away from the historical landmarks, Nagamichi neighbourhood and Nomura Clan Samurai Home.

Truly, Kanazawa is one of the best places to visit if you are looking for a mixture of culture, architecture, history and arts. With so many sights to see, places to visit, and experiences to enjoy, booking a trip to Kanazawa City will definitely be worth it. And if you want to make the most of your trip to this lovely city, make sure to check in to one of the amazing ryokans that are on this list.