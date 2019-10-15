Ryokan in Hiroshima and Miyajima: the 5 best traditional hotels

The Hiroshima Prefecture is where you’ll find stunning coastlines, the perfect blend of mountains and greeneries, and the historical Hiroshima City. This city may have a horrific past, but today it is home to attractive art galleries and museums, lovely rivers, and boulevards lined with trees.

Hiroshima Prefecture is a great place to explore nature and Japanese culture, the beautiful tiny island of Miyajima in the Seto Inland Sea is the perfect example. There are many new things to discover and experience here, including staying in a ryokan, which is a traditional Japanese hotel.

There are plenty of good ryokans in Miyajima that will interest travelers of all ages. I’ll cover three of the best ones on the island, and then introduce you to the best ryokan in the heart of Hiroshima.

Ryokans In Miyajima

Itsukushima, commonly called Miyajima Island, is nothing short but gorgeous. The peaceful haven is home to quiet Japanese temples and the massive floating red Torii gate. The popular tourist attraction, which will greet you when visiting the Itsukushima Shrine, seems like it’s rising out of the water.

The calm atmosphere of the island perfect for taking leisurely walks and adventurous hikes. Who knows, you may even encounter a monkey or deer along the way, as they roam freely on the island. And, what better way to enjoy the relaxing environment of Miyajima than to spend a night at one of the charming ryokans on the island?

Iwaso





Iwaso ryokan in Itsukushima is about 5 minutes away from the Miyajima Ferry Terminal by foot. You can find it in the lovely Momiji-dani Valley surrounded by flowing streams and tall maple trees. This Japanese inn opened way back in 1854 in a place where you’ll spot wild deers roaming around.

The accommodation has three individual villas boasting of impeccable Japanese architecture. Inside you’ll find traditional Japanese rooms furnished with low tables and tatami floors. You’ll also have a wonderful view of the nature surrounding the ryokan.

Iwaso also offers an outdoor onsen where you can be one with nature. It’s the best way to relax and end your day after a long hike on Miyajima Island. And when you’re done with your multi-course Kaiseki dinner, you can belt out some tunes in the karaoke.

Oyado Tsukiusagi





Oyaki Tsukiusagi may not be as luxurious as the other ryokans on this list, but it’s one of the most comfortable. The small inn has two storeys and is located in front of the Miyajima Pier. The first floor holds a restaurant, while the second floor houses three guest rooms.

Each room in this Japanese-style hotel feature a minimalist and yet traditional interior. They come with the woven-straw tatami floor, futon bedding, and Japanese decor. You’ll also find a TV, a bathroom with shower, toilet, and bathtub. You don’t have to worry about hot summer nights since the rooms have air conditioning. The overall atmosphere of this ryokan hotel is authentic and offers a real Japanese living experience.

Miyajima Seaside Hotel





Just east of the island, you’ll find the Miyajima Seaside Hotel, which is a stone’s throw away from the beach. The ambiance here is pretty serene and calm since it’s not located in an area where tourists flock.

The Japanese lodging has rooms with traditional tatami floor, futon beds, and sliding shoji paper screens combined with modern day appliances such as a mini-fridge and LCD TV. There’s also a bathroom on each room provided with yukata robes.

In the morning you’ll be greeted with a relaxing and beautiful view from your window. While at night time, you can walk on the beach and bask in the wonderful reflection of the lights from across the bay on the sea. The ryokan hotel also has a superb onsen that overlooks the park next to it where you can take a calming bath after getting your seafood in season dinner.

Ryokans in the city center of Hiroshima

Although the Miyajima Island offers some of the best ryokans in the prefecture, you’ll also find some good ones in the Hiroshima’s center. There are different types of accommodations in Hiroshima, from hotels to guesthouses. But staying in a Japanese-style lodging provides a one-of-a-kind adventure. Your stay here will usually include traditional Japanese meals and some even have onsens within their premises.

Sansui Ryokan





The small, reasonably-priced Sansui Ryokan is less than 10 minutes walk away from the Peace Memorial Park. It’s the perfect place to stay for sightseeing historical and World Heritage sites, such as the Peace Museum and the Atomic Bomb Dome.

The ryokan offers cozy and modest Japanese-style rooms with futon beds, tatami flooring, tea set. The rooms even have traditional Japanese decor. The toilets and bathrooms are shared, but you’ll be provided with your own Yukata robe and towel free of charge. Wi-Fi throughout the hotel is also free.

The traditional hotel is nothing short of excellent with friendly staff. And if you want to fully enjoy your stay in Hiroshima, you can rent a bicycle here when visiting the tourist spots.

I hope you find this page helpful when planning your trip to Hiroshima. If you’re heading out to Tokyo, make sure to check out my recommendations on the best traditional hotels you can consider during your stay in the world’s busiest city.