Ryokan in Fukuoka: 3 best traditional hotels to stay in

Want to discover the urban side of Japan? Then visit Fukuoka and experience its vibrant culture, sights and fashion. This very compact yet vivid city offers its guests a mixture of rich gastronomic experiences, lively evening extravaganzas, temples and shrines, as well as its world-class festivities and facilities. If you ever find yourself wondering how it would be like to visit Fukuoka, it is best to plan your travel to this wonderful city and book a relaxing ryokan to stay in during your vacation.

Zen Oyado Nishitei





If you want to experience a ryokan with traditional Japanese atmosphere, featuring family rooms complete with air conditioning and shared bathroom, the Zen Oyado Nishitei will be a perfect choice. This ryokan offers concierge services and free WiFi throughout the property. Other features include a lovely garden within the property and a restaurant that serves mouthwatering Japanese cuisine.

This ryokan is an 8-minute walk away from the Yakuin Memorial Park and Yakuin Train Station. It’s a 17-minute walk from Chikuzen Sumiyoshi Shrine, and a 20-minute walk from Tenjin Central Park where you can relax in a lawn while surrounded by tall buildings. The Zen Oyado Nishitei is a great ryokan where you will definitely feel at home.

Ryokan Kashima Honkan





Located at the center of Fukuoka City is the charming and convenient ryokan, Kashima Honkan. This lovely ryokan is sure to provide you with the ultimate experience of traditional Japanese culture and living. From its courtyard and dining room towards its public baths and minimalist rooms, you will feel like a local, especially while wearing a yukata as you stroll around this cultural property.

Free Wi-Fi access is available throughout the ryokan. You can also enjoy a cup of tea or coffee which are provided in the lobby for free. And for a fee, you can also reserve a Japanese breakfast (subject to availability) once you check in, to be served at the dining room.

If you feel like trying some Japanese-style street food, the ryokan is just a 5-minute walk from Nakasu, where many local food stalls are located. You can also visit the Shofuku-ji Zen Temple which is only a 10-minute walk. The Kashima Honkan is also a 10-minute walk away from Canal City Hakata and a 2-minute walk from Fukuoka’s Gion Subway Station.

Daimaru Besso





Experience a luxurious stay in thecozy ryokan setting of Daimaru Besso. This ryokan, onsen and restaurant in one was founded in 1865. Whether you are looking for some much-needed rest and relaxation or just to experience a fancy Japanese-style living, you’ll find it all at the Daimaru Besso.

This ryokan is more than your traditional Japanese accommodation. It also features a three-acre garden, souvenir shop, relaxing lobby, after-hours lounge, beauty salon, VIP karaoke room, private dining room, and table tennis room.

Moreover, Daimaru Besso also takes pride in housing a historic hot spring that is mentioned in the Manyoshu, the oldest collection of Japanese waka (poems). Their bath waters are flowing from the Futsukaichi Onsen, a 1300 years old onsen which has been a symbol of the unchanging history of the area.

More than just delicious street food, exciting festivities and astounding modernities that Fukuoka offers, this city is sure to make you feel at home in one of its amazing ryokans. So if you want to make the most of your journey to Fukuoka, check out one of these three ryokans and get ready for an experience that you will remember for a lifetime.