Oakhouse: my review after living in 3 different share houses for 2 years

I will not make you wait any longer. I have a great memory of my two years in Oakhouse share houses.

An easy relocation to Japan

This agency has helped me to move to a country where it’s difficult for foreigners to become tenants. Online registration is fast. The staff is responsive. Oakhouse answers questions in English and a few other languages in just a few hours. It was very reassuring since when I started to talk to them, I was still in France. I was still not sure what to expect, although I had good feedback.

The day I arrived in Japan, a welcoming committee was at the train station to take me to the share house. They introduced me to the different rooms and the residence rules. I quickly saw that this lodging was clean and well maintained. But that didn’t stop there, since the Oakhouse staff also gave me useful addresses in the neighborhood, such as the post office or the nearest convenience stores.

Why I love Oakhouse

I met people with whom I stayed in contact with in the three share houses in which I lived. Some of these residents became my first friends in Japan. I’ve not had unbearable roommates.

In addition to my private rooms, the common areas are places in which I spent a lot of time alone or with other residents. We regularly organized small parties where we cooked together, and we talked a lot around several beer cans.

In short, I recommend to people who settle in Japan to choose Oakhouse if they come alone or with friends. It’s the most affordable and safest solution in Tokyo and other big cities in Japan, such as Osaka and Kyoto.

When you shouldn’t take a share house

I’ll qualify my statement by warning families and couples. If you want to share a room with privacy, share houses aren’t the best option for you. You’ll rather choose an apartment, often more expensive, but especially much more challenging to find when you are a foreigner.

Fortunately, there are more and more real estate agencies helping foreigners find apartments. Oakhouse also offers apartments in Tokyo and Kyoto. These aren’t the cheapest accommodations you can get in these cities, but they have at least the advantage of being already furnished.