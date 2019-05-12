Atago Jinja: the shrine atop the highest hill in Tokyo

Like the other eponymous sanctuaries located in Kyoto and Fukuoka, this shrine in the heart of the district of Minato is dedicated to Homusubi no Mikoto. This deity is the protector of fire in Shinto worship.

Tokugawa Ieyasu reportedly requested the construction of this temple to protect Edo, the capital city he founded, against fire. Indeed, uncontrolled conflagrations were the greatest danger for Japanese cities, because most of whose buildings were built in wood.

This place was not chosen by chance. Atago Hill was already an observation point with a clear view on Edo. So clear that you could see Mount Fuji. Today it’s no longer possible since the skyscrapers obstruct the view. Therefore, this place, which is the highest natural point of Tokyo, was perfect for spotting the fires in the new capital city of Japan.

n addition, you will also find smaller altars in honor of other Shinto deities, such as Mizuhanome no Mikoto, the god of water, Oyamazumi no Mikoto, the god of the mountains, and Yamato Takeru no Mikoto, the god of military things.